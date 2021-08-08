Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BLPH opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.52. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

