Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $975,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 311,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.