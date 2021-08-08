Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

