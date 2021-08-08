Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.58.
Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.40.
In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
