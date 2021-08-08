Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.58.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.40.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.