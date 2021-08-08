Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $46.44

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.44, but opened at $43.61. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 410 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.69.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $142.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth $380,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.