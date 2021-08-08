Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Beyond Meat updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 1.60. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYND. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

