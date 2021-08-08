BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

BBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,142,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,007,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

