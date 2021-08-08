Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Sells $1,729,232.00 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $753.63 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.84 and a 1 year high of $766.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $654.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

