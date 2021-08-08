Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Sells $1,729,232.00 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BIO stock opened at $753.63 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.84 and a 1 year high of $766.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $654.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.84.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
