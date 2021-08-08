BioHiTech Global (BHTG) versus Its Rivals Critical Review

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BioHiTech Global to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioHiTech Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 319 1143 1418 39 2.40

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 76.72%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.32 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 23.62

BioHiTech Global’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s peers have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.12% -11.79% 5.17%

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

