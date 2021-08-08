Bioventus (BVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BVS stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94.
Bioventus Company Profile
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.