Bioventus (BVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bioventus alerts:

BVS stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

BVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.