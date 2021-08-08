BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $763,082.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,595.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.39 or 0.06811266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $560.76 or 0.01286279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00340622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00129787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.84 or 0.00600622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00334334 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.35 or 0.00282932 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

