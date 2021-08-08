BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 167,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 89,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.8% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 81,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,902 shares of company stock worth $2,831,817. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.