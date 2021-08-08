BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. 58,022,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,257,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

