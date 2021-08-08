BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,848 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $24,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

MGC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.55. The stock had a trading volume of 115,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,712. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $157.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.90.

