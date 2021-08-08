BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,872 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 611,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,417 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,688 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

