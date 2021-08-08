Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.23-2.29 EPS.

Black Knight stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.44. 777,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,359. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.