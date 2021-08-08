BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 126,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.