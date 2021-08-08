Bloom Burton Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of HLS Therapeutics to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$522.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.33. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$21.76.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is presently -18.89%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

