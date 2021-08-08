Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.83 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. 819,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $32.81.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
