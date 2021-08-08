Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. 819,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.54.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

