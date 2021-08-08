Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OWL opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.