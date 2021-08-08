Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $42.50 at B. Riley

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $42.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.98% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $424.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $6,015,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

