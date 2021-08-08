Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 259,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,690. The firm has a market cap of $373.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 233.60, a current ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
In other news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
Read More: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.