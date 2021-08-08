Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 259,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,690. The firm has a market cap of $373.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 233.60, a current ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 90.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

