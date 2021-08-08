BMO Capital Markets Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $165.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $173.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

