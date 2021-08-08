BMO Capital Markets Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$36.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Finning International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.81.

FINGF stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81. Finning International has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.6779 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

