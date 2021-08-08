Bobak R. Azamian Sells 1,370 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TARS opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $513.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

