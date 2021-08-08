BOLT (BOLT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.33 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $171,523.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.44 or 0.00824037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00098618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00039669 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

