Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110,812 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.72. 61,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,695. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.