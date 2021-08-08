Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. 19,256,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,074,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

