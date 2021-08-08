Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after buying an additional 275,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 260,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 111,922 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 140,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

