BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $50.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

BWA opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

