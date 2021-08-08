Breiter Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.56. 1,416,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

