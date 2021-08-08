Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total transaction of $20,080,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,611,579 shares of company stock worth $480,733,217. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.88.

CVNA stock traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.65. 3,398,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $372.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

