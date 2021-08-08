Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total transaction of $20,080,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,611,579 shares of company stock worth $480,733,217. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.88.

CVNA stock traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.65. 3,398,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $372.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

