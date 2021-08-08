Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,072 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 32,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.58. 1,140,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

