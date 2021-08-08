Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $691,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 226,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $80.61. 4,634,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

