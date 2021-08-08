Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $44.97. 1,375,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,699. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

