Breiter Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,527,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

