Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,788 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 65,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 23,083,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,757,445. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

