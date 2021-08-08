Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,924. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

