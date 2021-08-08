Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 5,202 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,912,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.16. 2,855,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,921. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

