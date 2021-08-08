Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 80,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. 6,632,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

