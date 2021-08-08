Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.05

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 414295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.