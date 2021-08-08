BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Cut to $66.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

BBIO opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,149,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

