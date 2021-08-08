BrightSphere Investment Group’s (BSIG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSIG. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 424,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,682. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,274,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 694,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 416,948 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 235,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.