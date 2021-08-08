Brokerages Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $12.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72.

Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

