Brokerages Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCLI opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

