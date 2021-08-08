Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to post sales of $94.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.88 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $155.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $409.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $414.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $533.73 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million.

TNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.32. 27,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,227. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

