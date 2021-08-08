Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $15.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock worth $33,280,061 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $4,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.11. The company had a trading volume of 143,899,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,010,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.01.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

