Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. Brown & Brown also reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,068. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.