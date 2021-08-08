Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the lowest is $3.60 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,086. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

